Vallejo agrees to pay $2.8 million in wrongful death suit of Angel Ramos

The city of Vallejo has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit by paying the family of Angel Ramos $2.8 million, after it was revealed he had never been holding a knife as police first claimed.

The family was represented by civil rights attorney Adante Pointer, Patrick Buelna and Melissa Nold.

"The City of Vallejo lied about Angel Ramos being armed when he was shot, in order to deter public outcry," Nold tweeted. "Angel’s family was determined to get the truth revealed, that Angel was UNARMED when he was shot & killed by Vallejo PD badge bender Zach Jacobsen. Justice for Angel!"

To this day, Nold said Vallejo has not retracted the fact that Ramos had no knife in his hands.

Police killed the 21-year-old in January 2017 during a family fight.

Ramos' family felt scared and gaslighted after Ramos was killed.

"After Angel was killed, officers would drive by my mom’s house and try intimidate us into silence, but we would not stop fighting for the truth to come out," Ramos' sister, Alicia Saddler, said in a statement. "The city's employees lied to people in the community and tried to convince them we were crazy, because we would not be silenced, but we knew the truth would come out."

According to the Vallejo Sun, Officer Zachary Jacobsen reported that he heard yelling and screaming from the home and saw several people on a second story balcony fighting.

Jacobsen claimed that he saw Ramos — who he said was holding a large knife at shoulder level — run from inside the house and make stabbing motions.

Jacobsen shot and killed Ramos, he later said, because he feared that the other man would be harmed.

But Ramos’ family contradicted that version of events, the Sun reported, saying Ramos came out of the house and punched the man.

No knife was found near Ramos.

Jacobsen was cleared of any wrongdoing by a Vallejo Police Department review board more than a year after the shooting, the Vallejo Sun reported.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office also cleared Jacobsen in 2018.

The Vallejo Sun reported that Jacobsen has since been named as an officer who bent the tip of his star-shaped badge to mark the shooting.

Ramos' mother, Annice Evans, said that her family will continue to see Jacobsen's termination, saying "this blood money will not make us go away."

"There will never be a dollar amount high enough to measure the value of Angel’s life and what our

family lost," Ramos' other sister, Antoinette Saddler, said in a statement. "We have experienced pain, terror and anxiety that no words can ever explain, and no family should ever have to experience."