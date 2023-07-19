Vallejo Amber Alert canceled as children are found safely

An Amber Alert for three boys, who were allegedly abducted by their father in Vallejo, has been canceled.

Authorities say Damien Castaneda, 34, had taken his three sons, Manuel - 7, Miguel - 5, and Francisco - 4, at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Vallejo Police reported that Castaneda was last seen driving away in a white Ford Mustang convertible, with the boys inside.

But the CHP reported the boys were safely located overnight, while Castaneda is now in custody.

The Amber Alert was deactivated just at 4 a.m. Wednesday.



