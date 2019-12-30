Vallejo: Both directions of Highway 80 reopen following police activity

article

Both directions of Interstate Highway 80 at Magazine Street in Vallejo have reopened following police activity late Monday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol said the lanes reopened just before 6 p.m. after the eastbound lanes had initially closed at 3:17 p.m. That was followed by the closure of the westbound lanes about an hour and a half later.

Skyfox flew to the scene were a man could be seen on the bridge, seemingly in distress. He was surrounded by police.

Vallejo police have not said what prompted the highway closure.

This is a breaking news story.

KTVU contributed to this story.

