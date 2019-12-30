Expand / Collapse search

Vallejo: Both directions of Highway 80 reopen following police activity

By Keith Burbank
Published 
Vallejo
Bay City News
article

Traffic backup in Vallejo on I-80 at Magazine St. due to police activity.

VALLEJO, Calif. - Both directions of Interstate Highway 80 at Magazine Street in Vallejo have reopened following police activity late Monday afternoon. 

California Highway Patrol said the lanes reopened just before 6 p.m. after the eastbound lanes had initially closed at 3:17 p.m. That was followed by the closure of the westbound lanes about an hour and a half later. 

Skyfox flew to the scene were a man could be seen on the bridge, seemingly in distress. He was surrounded by police. 

Vallejo police have not said what prompted the highway closure.  

This is a breaking news story. 

KTVU contributed to this story. 
       