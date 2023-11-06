Vallejo burglary suspect shot dead by resident, police say

An alleged home intruder was shot and killed by a resident after he broke into a Vallejo home Monday, police said.

It happened near the corner of Georgia and Monterey streets at about 9:45 a.m. Officers spent hours at the scene, diagramming the front porch and three-bedroom home for evidence.

The residence is located not far from the Vallejo Police department.

"It’s extremely unfortunate of course that it happened around the corner from the police station, in the morning. It doesn’t make any sense," said Vallejo resident Athena Miller as she came across yellow crime-scene tape.

Miller said the deadly encounter is a grim reminder of the depths some people go to, to survive.

"I’m frustrated, you know? I mean you also have you think about why are people breaking into houses anyway? I mean people are desperate," Miller said.

Vallejo police said the resident was home when a witness saw the suspect breaking into the home. Authorities say the resident confronted the suspect and opened fire.

The suspect was found near the front door.

The resident, whose name was not released, was interviewed by police. Investigators did not discuss any details about the weapon used and whether the resident was properly licensed to have the weapon. The Solano County DA's office will be the ultimate authority in determining whether the killing was an act of self-defense.

A neighbor who did not want to go on camera told KTVU he believes the suspect is a neighborhood regular known for yelling and screaming in the area.

"He yells and screams and is aggravated and you know pretty scary at times, you know, pretty aggressive," the resident said.

He and other neighbors say the suspect is to blame for his own death.

"If you break into the residence or kick the door or come into the house, the owner has to fear for their life, obviously," he said.

A woman who lives nearby agreed, saying, "he should not be in there. Why is he trying to go in there, 9 o’clock in the morning? You know what I mean?"

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan