Vallejo car crash turns into deadly double shooting, police say

Vallejo police said they responded to a car crash Monday night that turned into a deadly double shooting.

The collision happened around 8:27 p.m. in the 300 block of Alhambra Avenue in the city's south end. Officers responding to the crash found two men with gunshot wounds, police said.

Authorities said both were taken to local hospitals where they later died. Their names were withheld until family is notified.

The circumstances behind the crash are unclear. There is no word about suspects in the shooting.

Video from the scene shows officers gathered around a car that appeared to have collided into a large tree.

The incident marks the 9th and 10th homicide this year in Vallejo, police said.

Anyone with information should call (707) 334-1274.

