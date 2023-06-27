3 robbery suspects arrested after CHP chase from Oakland to Marin County

Three robbery suspects are in custody after a chase that crossed the Bay Area and lasted over an hour.

Oakland police said they saw an armed robbery vehicle at Brooklyn Avenue and Lakeshore Avenue just after 4 p.m. and the OPD helicopter was flown to help track down the suspects.

The helicopter followed the car through Oakland and into San Rafael for about an hour and 20 minutes, officials said.

The suspects fled on foot near Vista Marin Drive but were taken into custody shortly afterward.

Marin County deputies and San Rafael police assisted in the arrests.

