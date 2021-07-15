Vallejo city leaders speak out after 15-year-old boy shot to death

Vallejo police and city leaders spoke out Thursday after a 15-year-old boy was gunned down, the latest victim of violence in the city.

"It's disturbing. It's not only disturbing, it's disheartening to see a youth, a young boy like this shot to death," said Police Chief Shawny Williams.

Officers responded to reports of numerous shots fired at the Marina Vista apartment complex at Maine and Sacramento streets just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

"An unknown male approached him and shot him to death," Williams said.

The teenager died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Two security guards at the complex heard the shots.

"As they gave pursuit of two individuals that appeared to be associated to the shooting, they were shot at and they returned fire," Williams said.

The guards weren't hit. It's unclear if the possible shooter was hurt.

Vallejo Mayor Robert McConnell said of the victim, "My heart really goes out to the family and friends of that person."

McConnell said, "No matter what the circumstances are, the loss of a life, particularly somebody who's important to you, lasts forever. It's impactful."

A woman who lives near the complex and did not want to go camera told KTVU she heard many rapid-fire shots, as she's heard many times in the past.

But she said, "Being outdoors in broad daylight with nowhere to run was a new low for me."

The mayor said anyone with information should come forward.

"If you don't share it, you may be just as much of the problem as the person who's pulling the trigger," McConnell said.

The apartment complex is no stranger to violence. Last month, a man was found shot to death in a car in front of the property. Another man was shot dead there in September.