Vallejo man arrested on suspicion of February homicide

By Katy St. Clair
Published  April 18, 2024 4:45pm PDT
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo have arrested a man suspected in a February homicide, the department said Thursday.   

On Feb. 4 at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Bonnie Way and Melody Lane. A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.   

An investigation pinpointed Ethan Menefee, 26, as the suspect in this case and an arrest warrant was sought by the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

On Wednesday, Menefee came in and surrendered to Vallejo police and was booked into jail, a spokesperson for the department said.