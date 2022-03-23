Vallejo mother, daughter die in house fire that started in basement

article

An elderly woman and her daughter died Tuesday evening after a fire swept through a Vallejo home, fire officials said.

The blaze at a single-story home in the 100 block of Bayview Avenue was reported at 4:47 p.m. When crews arrived, the fire had already engulfed the basement and spread to the house above, Vallejo fire officials said.

Firefighters searched the inside of the home while trying to bring the blaze under control. They found three residents, who were rescued and taken to hospitals. Shortly after arriving, two of them, an 81-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter had died from injuries in the fire. Their names were not released.

The third person rescued suffered smoke inhalation and minor thermal burns but is expected to recover.

A dog also died in the fire, according to fire officials.

"On behalf of the Vallejo Fire Department, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family during this very difficult time. We are all devastated by this tragic loss of life," said Vallejo Fire Chief Kyle Long.

The chief also commended the city's firefighters "for their heroic efforts in a rescue operation during an active fire and their ability to preserve the life of one victim during this horrific incident."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is believed to have started in the basement, according to the fire department.