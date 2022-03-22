Suspect in custody for intentional vegetation fires along Highway 4 in Bay Point

article

Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire) say one person is in custody in relation to vegetation fires that burned along Highway 4 in Bay Point Tuesday afternoon.

Flames broke out at around 2:30 p.m. on the north side of the highway near Willow Pass Road. Con Fire told KTVU the fires appeared to be purposely set.

The fires are under investigation.

Fire officials said the first fire was contained at about half an acre with forward progress stopped on the second 2.5-acre fire shortly after 4 p.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen in the area, leading to heavy traffic in both directions.

"Please use caution in the area," fire officials said.

The fire broke out as unseasonably warm weather hit the Bay Area on Tuesday. Temperatures soared to 85 degrees in Bay Point.

KTVU's Sharon Song contributed to this report.