Vallejo opens investigation into destruction of records in police killings

By KTVU staff
Published 
Vallejo
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo opens investigation into destruction of records in police killings.

City of Vallejo opens investigation into city attorney's office destroying records in several police killings, following reporting by Vallejo Sun.

VALLEJO, Calif. - The city of Vallejo is opening an investigation into its city attorney's office destroying records in several police killings.

The city said Wednesday is hiring an outside investigator to avoid any perceptions of bias. 

The investigation comes after the Vallejo Sun exposed the city "inadvertently" destroyed audio and video records in five police shooting investigations from the department’s most violent two-year span. 

Assistant City Attorney Katelyn Knight revealed that they had been destroyed in a series of emails in response to several public records requests for audio and video materials by the Vallejo Sun.