Watch live: Vallejo police, FBI unveil new approach to reducing violent crime

The Vallejo Police Department on Thursday announced a new collaboration with local and federal law enforcement agencies to curb violent crime.

The partnership includes the Department of Justice, FBI, and Solano County Sheriff's Office.

Recent crime

What we know:

Most recently, a woman was shot to death on Feb. 14 in the 400 block of Sheldon Avenue. The suspect in that case, 27-year-old Imani Marquise Robinson, was arrested on Monday.

On Feb. 17, two boys were arrested for participating in an armed carjacking in the 100 block of Larissa Lane.

The city has seen its share of sideshows and reckless activity, and the police department said last month that the California Highway Patrol would help in disrupting that sort of criminal activity.