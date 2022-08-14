Vallejo police investigate shooting that left one man dead
Vallejo police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.
Police say they were called to the 2000 block of Solano Ave. at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday and found a man who had been shot at least once. Officials say the man was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Police did not release any identifying information about a suspect. They say the motive is under investigation.
Vallejo police are asking anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Detective Phillips at (707) 648-4514.