Vallejo police officer arrested, sent to jail

A Vallejo police officer has been arrested.



Officer Ronald Dupree is accused of domestic violence, making criminal threats and stalking. He's currently being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail.

Dupree has previously received awards for his involvement in making arrests for DUI and stolen cars.

The police department says Officer Dupree is on paid leave for an "ongoing personal matter."

