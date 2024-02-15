Expand / Collapse search

Vallejo police officer arrested, sent to jail

By KTVU staff
Vallejo Police
KTVU FOX 2
Officer Ronald Dupree with the Vallejo Police Department

VALLEJO, Calif. - A Vallejo police officer has been arrested.

Officer Ronald Dupree is accused of domestic violence, making criminal threats and stalking. He's currently being held at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail.

Dupree has previously received awards for his involvement in making arrests for DUI and stolen cars.

The police department says Officer Dupree is on paid leave for an "ongoing personal matter."

