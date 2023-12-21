Vallejo police probe deadly shooting

Vallejo police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:57 p.m. in the 700 block of Sereno Drive. The victim was found in the parking lot of a local hospital with at least one gunshot wound, police officials said.

According to medical staff, unidentified people dropped off the victim at the hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the man died from his injuries.

Vallejo police are investigating possible motives and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.