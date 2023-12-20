Oakley man shot, killed while on break from delivering pizzas

A man was shot and killed while sitting in his car parked in front of his home in Oakley on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oakley Police Department.

At 4:52 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of Rutherford Lane on reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man in his vehicle, which was parked on the street in front of his house. Officers saw the man was suffering from gunshot wounds and began to provide him with medical aid.

As they assisted him, police found more gunshot wounds on the victim's body. Emergency medical services arrived and treated the man, but he was declared dead at 5:03 p.m.

The police department's investigation unit was called to the scene along with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab.

Police say so far the investigation has revealed that a vehicle pulled alongside the victim who was sitting in his parked car while on a break from delivering pizzas. A passenger in the suspect vehicle allegedly shot the victim at close range while he was in his car.

The suspect then got back into the vehicle and headed west on Rutherford Lane. Police say that the victim's family witnessed the shooting, but they did not know what was happening at the time.

"I have said this before, and it rings true tonight again, this type of violence does not belong in Oakley. This case is now the top priority of our Investigations Unit and the Oakley Police Department as a whole will work diligently to identify the suspects in this case and bring justice to the victim," said OPD Chief Paul Beard.

A makeshift sign was posted to the door of the Domino's Pizza where the victim works. It read that all orders have been canceled and refunded as the store was closed.

Police are asking for the public's help with the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in that area around that time is asked to contact 925-625-8060. Anyone who may have surveillance footage from that time is asked to contact Detective Dombrouski at 925-325-6670.