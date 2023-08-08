Vallejo police propose not responding to home alarms

Vallejo police are holding a community town hall Tuesday night to discuss a proposed plan that would end police response to alarms.

Police said they spend over 115 hours every month responding to home alarms and the majority end up being false. In 2022, 98 percent of calls were false alarms, VPD said.

With 43 officers and supervisors patrolling the entire city, the department is understaffed. Vallejo recently passed a local emergency over the city's police shortage.

The department will take public input about the proposal Tuesday night at City Hall.

ALSO: Vallejo police ask other agencies for help to address staffing emergency



