Vallejo police rescue 12-year-old from human trafficking, suspect arrested

A 12-year-old girl was rescued from human trafficking and a suspect arrested this week in Vallejo, police said.

Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of Fairgrounds Drive after someone reported the girl was being forced into trafficking.

The officers searched and eventually spotted the girl accompanied by the suspect, 19-year-old Fidel Rodriguez-Navarrete of Vallejo.

He was arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of crimes that include human trafficking of a minor, sex with a minor, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police Chief Shawny Williams said the girl showed courage in calling for help.

"All the credit for stopping this human trafficker belongs to her," the chief said.

The girl was provided medical treatment and taken to a county agency for additional resources and support. She was then placed back into the care and custody of social workers from the county where she lives.

Resources for victims of human trafficking:

- Solano Trauma Recovery Center 24-Hour Hotline : 707-603-9065

- My Sister's House

- National Human Trafficking Hotline