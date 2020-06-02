Vallejo Police shoot a looting suspect; investigate several overnight burglaries

Vallejo Police are investigating several suspected looting cases, including one that led to an officer-involved shooting.

Officers responded to a report of a looting at a Walgreen's Pharmacy on Redwood Street and Broadway at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, said authorities,.

One suspect got out of his car and was shot, but it's unclear what prompted police to open fire.

Another vehicle at the scene rammed an unmarked police SUV and then sped away. The chase went up to speeds of 100 miles per hour, and across the Carquinez Bridge, and into the town of Rodeo. The driver was eventually arrested.

There is no official word yet on the condition of the suspect who was shot by police.

In a press release, authorities announced that the Solano County District Attorney’s Office and the Vallejo Police Department's Detective Division are conducting a joint criminal investigation. This case will also be monitored by the Vallejo Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit.

Chief Shawny Williams will hold a press conference in the coming days about this shooting, said the Vallejo Police Department.

In a separate case, officers chased a suspect that was allegedly stealing from a CVS store along Sonoma Boulevard, near Highway 29.

The chase ended in the city of Richmond, at the Richmond Parkway Business Park, where the suspect was taken into custody.

The car was filled with wigs and head dolls from a possible salon or beauty store in Vallejo.

Police say there were several chases last night after the widespread looting.