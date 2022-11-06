Vallejo police stop 300 vehicle sideshow

article

Police in Vallejo said they interrupted sideshow with approximately 300 Vehicles on Saturday night. Cars and people gathered near Columbus Pkwy and Ascot Pkwy, according to officials.

Police said the sideshow broke out around 11 p.m. They broke up the sideshow around 11:30 p.m.

Video from the event shows tons of people gathered around an intersection as drivers did donuts while a passenger in the car appears to film video out of the passenger side window.

The video also shows lasers being pointer toward the cars.

This is a developing story KTVU will update it as more information is made available.