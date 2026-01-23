Vallejo raised, Bay inspired: 10-year-old Ave’s journey is just beginning

At just ten years old and in fifth grade, Avery Rose Haro is already carving out space in the Bay Area’s music and media scene—without ever meaning to.

What started as a genuine love for local hip-hop turned into a life-changing moment during a LaRussell show. In 2022, during a show at the Empress Theatre, in Vallejo, Ave stood in the crowd singing every lyric to LaRussell’s song, Sprinkle Me. He noticed, stopped the show, pulled her onstage, and handed her the mic. In front of a full audience, Ave confidently rapped the song word for word. The crowd erupted. The moment was unforgettable—and it quietly sparked what would become her journey.

Two years later, in 2024, another LaRussell moment pushed everything even further.

At one of his backyard shows, Ave performed Hyphy 2020. A clip of that performance spread quickly, eventually reaching more than three million views. The response was overwhelming. Messages of support poured in, and people encouraged her to keep going. That was the moment Ave realized this could be more than just a memory—it could be something she builds.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

From fan to creator

Ave says she never planned any of it. There was no strategy, no hoping to be discovered. Everything happened organically.

She explains that music had always been part of her life through family karaoke nights, which made singing feel normal—but only around the people she knew best. Being seen by strangers was different. She remembers feeling surprised, nervous, and excited all at the same time.

The recent success has been exciting but also overwhelming in a good way. Ave says she’s been very happy and a little nervous. Even coming into the KTVU studio gave her butterflies. But she shows up anyway.

Rooted in the Bay

Community is at the center of Ave’s journey—just like it is for the artists she looks up to.

LaRussell recently stood on KTVU Mornings talking about giving back to the community that raised him, the same spot Ave later stood in herself. Like him, Ave keeps her work close to home, shooting her videos in Vallejo and proudly representing where she’s from.

Ave says the Bay Area has so much hip-hop, and that’s why she loves it. Vallejo is home to Mac Dre. The Bay gave the world E-40 and LaRussell. She wants to help be part of that tradition and keep Bay Area hip-hop alive.

A natural in the newsroom

Another place Ave stands out is in interviews.

During her visit to KTVU Mornings on 2, she flipped the script and became the one asking the questions. Veteran anchor Gasia Mikaelian jokingly admitted she was a little nervous before Ave even started.

Ave introduced the interview with confidence, starting with Gasia’s career and what made her pursue journalism at San Diego State University, asking whether journalism was always the goal.

Gasia laughed and pointed out that Ave had clearly done her research.

Gasia shared that she grew up in the Bay Area and, at Ave’s age, watched the ten o’clock news every night. Seeing Dennis Richmond and Elaine Corral on TV made a lasting impression. Those role models showed her what was possible. Getting the chance to work in the same newsroom they once did—and even meeting Dennis Richmond—sealed it. That was the moment she knew she wanted to stay forever.

Ave followed up by asking about Gasia’s first reporter job in Arizona and how those early days shaped her.

Gasia responded with genuine admiration. She said Ave was asking the kind of questions not every interviewer thinks to ask. After college, Gasia worked in a tiny newsroom in Arizona and loved the work, but missed her family deeply. Growing up in Livermore gave her strong roots, and she realized she wanted to tell stories at home. From that point on, her goal became finding her way back to KTVU—a decision she says she’s grateful for every day. She ended with a laugh, telling Ave that once she finishes college, she might have a job waiting for her.

What’s ahead

Ave brings energy wherever she goes—into music, into interviews, and into the spaces she’s invited to. She does it while proudly carrying her hometown with her.



Her album, Big Ave, is ready for release and just waiting on one final special feature. She’s also booked for several exciting events during Super Bowl week, and there’s a strong possibility fans will see her at Levi’s Stadium for something special on the biggest stage of the year.



At ten years old, Ave isn’t just watching Bay Area culture happen. She’s already becoming part of it.