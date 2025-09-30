Body of missing woman found behind wall in Vallejo home, family says

The Brief Relatives of 28-year-old Renia Lewis said police found her body hidden behind a wall in a Vallejo home. Relatives tracked her phone to the area and located it on a nearby school roof before investigators found her body days later. Family says someone confessed to killing Lewis; police are expected to release details soon.



Relatives of a missing 28-year-old woman confirmed Tuesday that her body was found hidden inside a Vallejo home.

Loved ones told KTVU that detectives discovered Lewis behind a wall in a house on 14th Street, which family members described as a hoarder-type dwelling.

"You would miss it because my baby girl was hidden behind a wall. A secret wall they placed her behind," said her cousin, Latoya Lewis.

Last seen Friday

Lewis was last seen on Friday. Her mother, Teri Lewis of Stockton, said she texted her daughter that day but never got a response. She initially assumed her daughter had put her phone on "Do Not Disturb," as she often did when she was sleeping.

Using the Life360 tracking app, Teri Lewis saw her daughter’s location near 14th Street in Vallejo, but she never heard from her.

Family-led search

Over the weekend, relatives launched their own search. On Sunday, they combed the neighborhood where Lewis’ phone last pinged and eventually found the device on the roof of a nearby school.

Two days later, on Tuesday, investigators located Lewis’ body inside the house.

"We all came to search for her, not knowing she was here in the wall — gone," her mother said.

Mother’s anguish

Teri Lewis said she collapsed when detectives told her the news.

"On our way from Stockton I was praying," she said. "I just prayed, 'God please don't let it be her, please don't let it be.' And he didn't answer my prayer."

Family members said police informed them that someone confessed to killing Lewis and is in custody. Authorities are expected to release more details soon.

Her mother said the person responsible deserves life in prison.

"He needs to sit there and suffer for my daughter because she didn't deserve this," the woman said.

Remembered as full of life

Relatives described Lewis, who lived in Berkeley, as vibrant and family-oriented. She also knew her way around the kitchen and loved to cook.

For her cousin, Latoya Lewis, she is in disbelief.

"I’m hurt," her cousin said. "You would have never thought you would be out posting flyers, and it would be your own family member. My stomach was in knots."