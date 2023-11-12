Vallejo sees 21st homicide of 2023 after fatal shooting overnight

A man was shot and killed in Vallejo Saturday night.

Police said they responded at 8:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of Alabama St.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They provided medical aid until medics arrived, but the victim died at the scene.

The victim's identity was being withheld Sunday afternoon pending notification of his next of kin.

Anyone with information about the killing can contact Det. Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net or Stephanie.McDonough@cityofvallejo.net

Police said the killing was the city's 21st homicide in 2023.