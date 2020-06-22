Vallejo shooting death ruled homicide by coroner's office

article

The Solano County coroner's office has ruled the shooting death of a woman last Tuesday in Vallejo a homicide, police said Monday.

The slaying is Vallejo's 13th of the year.

Officers responded at 5:17 p.m. June 16 to the report of a

shooting in the 700 block of Ohio Street and found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her name hasn't been released.

Police have not released any other details.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective

Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or Detective Caitham at (707) 648-4280.