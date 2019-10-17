Vallejo shooting victim found dead in vehicle in 7-Eleven parking lot

Vallejo police are investigating the murder of a man who was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday night.

Police responded around 10:35 p.m. to a shooting in a parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at 2580 Springs Road.

The victim was identified as Percy Reed, 35, of Vallejo, Sgt. Mat Mustard said.

The murder was the ninth in Vallejo in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Craig Long at (707) 648-5614.