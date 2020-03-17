Vallejo temporarily halts water service shutoffs

Vallejo is temporarily halting shutoffs of municipal water service accounts for non-payment effectively immediately due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The order applies to both residential and commercial customers, and will remain in effect through March 31, when the city will reevaluate the situation.

"As we continue our efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19, it is important that everyone in Vallejo have access to clean water," the city said in an announcement.

Even with the suspension of service disconnections, water bills will still be subject to late fees.

The city will also allow alternative payment plans for customers "who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19."

Customers who need to pay bills and are sick or experiencing symptoms are being asked to pay online or by phone at (707) 648-5400.

The city's billing and collection counter, temporarily relocated to the Housing Division, at 200 Georgia St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Bills can be paid online, by mail, by phone and through the payment drop box located on the second floor outside of City