Woman dies after pushed into moving car in Vallejo

A woman who police say was intentionally pushed into the path of a moving car in Vallejo has died weeks after the collision.

Vallejo police said hospital staff notified them Sunday that the victim had died from her injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

Crash details

What we know:

The crash happened Sept. 15 around 3:19 a.m. in the 100 block of Lincoln Road, police said. Initial reports described the incident as a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash, but investigators later determined the woman had been deliberately shoved into the oncoming vehicle.

The victim had been hospitalized since the collision before succumbing to her injuries nearly two weeks later.