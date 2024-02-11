Vallejo's H.E.R. gets guitar solo at Super Bowl halftime show

article

Vallejo-native H.E.R. joined headliner Usher and other musicians like Alicia Keys on Sunday during the halftime show at the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Recognizable for her cool sunglasses and expert guitar skills, H.E.R. got down on her knees and rocked out with her instrument, giving an all out solo during the song, "Burn," at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The internet loved it.

"H.E.R. is so talented and underrated im so glad Usher brought her out!!!!" someone wrote on X.

Not only did people recognize H.E.R.'s talent, many compared to her the late, legendary Prince.

"I love that H.E.R. has kind of taken over Prince's reputation for randomly showing up to big celebrations and killing it on guitar for a minute," someone posted.

During his performance, Usher also brought out Lil' Jon and Ludacris during his spectacular show.

At halftime, the Niners were beating the Chiefs 10-3.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Singer Usher performs on the field during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Usher and Alicia Keys perform onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) ( )