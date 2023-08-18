Valley Christian Schools staffer accused of paying students for explicit images, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Director of Operations of Valley Christian Schools has been accused of paying students for explicit photos and videos.
Todd Baldwin, of Morgan Hill, was found with explicit images of children, and further investigation revealed Baldwin had paid students for the content, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Baldwin was arrested Thursday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.
Valley Christian Schools cooperated and is assisting with the investigation to ensure the safety of their students, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Pierce at (408) 537-1397 or 3415@sanjoseca.gov.