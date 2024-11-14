Van crashes into Emeryville liquor store; driver injured

A driver was seriously injured Thursday after crashing into a liquor store in Emeryville, authorities said.

The solo-vehicle crash at Black & White Liquor Store, 4051 San Pablo Ave., was reported after 1 p.m.

Emeryville police said that the victim, who was driving a van, might have had a medical emergency, based on witness accounts. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"Multiple witnesses saw him stopped at the light, then all of a sudden grabbed his engine and collided into the building," said Officer Baylee Worthen.

The driver was the only person injured.

"We have PG&E and the city building inspector on site as the building is compromised," Worthen said. "We don't want to remove that car just yet."

The van also knocked out a traffic signal pole.