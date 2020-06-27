Vandal smashes windows of Oakland LBTQ center

The Oakland LGBTQ Community Center was vandalized Saturday, and the center is seeking donations to enable the necessary repairs, center officials said Saturday.

Witnesses told center officials that at about 10 a.m. Saturday a man described as "a young skinny white male" on a bike pulled up to the center, at 3207 Lakeshore Drive.

He had a golf club with him, witnesses said, and began smashing the front windows and yelling expletives.

A witness began yelling at the man to stop. The man then hopped back on his bike and rode off.

Center officials said on Facebook that they're certain this is a hate crime, and that the center was targeted as it is both Black- and LGBTQ-centric.

A crowdsourcing effort on Facebook had, by 8 p.m. Saturday, collected about $1,900 toward repairs.

Oakland police said on Saturday night that they are investigating the vandalism.