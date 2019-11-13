Vandalism spree in American Canyon leaves vehicles damaged
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KTVU) - Several vehicles around American Canyon were targeted in an overnight vandalism spree, according to police.
Officers estimate 15 to 20 cars were damaged between Tuesday night and the early morning hours. The vehicles were spray painted and some of the windows were shot out, possibly with a pellet gun, authorities said.
Officers are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras to see if they captured images of the culprits or suspect vehicle.