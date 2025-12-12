Crashes, heavy fog snarl traffic on Vasco Road

article

Several crashes and thick fog were reported Friday afternoon along a major thoroughfare through the Diablo Range, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighter injured while responding to crash

What we know:

Authorities said multiple collisions occurred along fog-covered Vasco Road, including one that left a firefighter injured.

According to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, firefighters were responding to a fog-related crash around 1:20 p.m. when one of them was struck by another vehicle. The firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment, and their condition is currently unknown.

Authorities said at least six cars were involved in the series of crashes.

They have not said whether there were any additional injuries.

Northbound and southbound Vasco Road were closed on the Livermore and Brentwood sides, but later reopened around 4 p.m.