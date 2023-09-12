Vegetation fire ignites in Napa County

A vegetation fire ignited in Napa County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Cal Fire LNU unit, the fire began at around 3:48 p.m. in the 1600 block of Wooden Valley Road.

The fire, dubbed the "Alta Fire," was between 15 and 18 acres and burned at a moderate rate of spread on a steep incline, the fire agency said.

Cal Fire promptly dispatched eight fire engines, four air tankers, and two helicopters to combat the blaze.

Firefighters successfully halted the fire's forward progress at approximately 4:38 p.m., with containment reaching 30%.