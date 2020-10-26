Vegetation fire shuts down Highway 12 in Suisun City

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire on Highway 12 in Suisun City Monday afternoon.

The fire is burning outside of the Travis Air Force Base South Gate between Scally Lane and Walters Road.

California Highway Patrol reported around 3:30 p.m. that the fire was burning on both the eastbound and westbound portions of Highway 12.

Travis firefighters are working with the Suisun City Fire Department to control the fire.

Fire officials said strong winds are pushing smoke into Contra Costa County.