Vice President Kamala Harris wants the 49ers to win the Super Bowl
WASHINGTON, D.C. - It's no surprise, the Vice President of the United States wants the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the Super Bowl.
That's because Kamala Harris is a Bay Area native, born in Oakland, schooled in Berkeley and then worked in San Francisco as a district attorney.
Ahead of the game, she tweeted a video of her strutting in a Niners jean jacket with the words "Faithful to the Bay," and wrote the words "Game day ready" on X.
