Victim dies after stabbing at San Francisco General Hospital

A 31-year-old social worker who was stabbed at San Francisco General Hospital’s HIV care clinic on Thursday has died.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Police Department announced the victim died of their wounds on Saturday, but did not release the person’s identity.

"This tragedy has deeply impacted our workforce," the SFDPH said. "We have witnessed an extraordinary outpouring of love and kindness from staff, patients, and community members. Hundreds of people have come forward over the past several days to offer support, reflecting the profound impact our colleague had as a caregiver, friend, family member, and human being"

UPTE-CWA 9119 – the union to which the unidentified social worker belonged – also released a statement expressing shock and horror at the victim's death.

"No one should have to fear for their safety at work, especially inside one of the region's leading trauma centers," said UPTE President Dan Russell. "Our members have long sounded the alarm about unsafe conditions and chronic understaffing that put them at risk every day, as they serve as the social workers and behavioral health clinicians on the frontlines of the city's mental health crisis."

The backstory:

The SFPD said they responded to the hospital on reports of a stabbing just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Arriving officers were told that at 1:39 p.m., that an adult male had stabbed a victim multiple times and was being detained by the San Francisco Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department said that, less than 10 minutes before the stabbing, hospital staff had requested additional security for a doctor at the HIV clinic who was threatened by a patient.

34-year-old Wilfredo Tortolero Arriechi was arrested and booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem and being armed during the commission of a felony.

Police said despite an arrest being made, this is an open and active investigation.