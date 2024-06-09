Deadly Lake Berryessa fight victim ID'ed, alleged shooter arrested

Within hours of the shooting, authorities have identified the alleged shooter and the man fatally shot to death in a fight at Lake Berryessa Saturday evening.

The man was identified as 39-year-old Andres Fabian Sandoval Garcia, who resided in Vallejo. Garcia died from his injuries Saturday when a fight broke out between two groups around 5:30 p.m. at the Oak Shores Day Use Area, a scene described as "chaotic" by officials.

A tumultuous scene unfolded at Lake Berryessa when two large groups began fighting each other.

During the violent melee, one man went to his car to retrieve a firearm and then shot and killed Garcia.

That man attempted to run but was caught and later airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities are not publicly naming that suspected shooter because they are still hospitalized for stabbing injuries, but said he is recovering fast and is expected to be booked within the next 48 hours.

Authorities also told KTVU that another person was airlifted to the hospital but has since been released. It's unclear how many people exactly were involved; police did not give a definite number.

Several law enforcement agencies involving multiple North Bay cities were involved in the initial response.

Circumstances that led to the shooting and stabbings were also not made clear by authorities, but officials did say they do not believe the two groups knew each other before the violence broke out.