Victim identified in fatal Excelsior District shooting involving teen suspect

A man fatally gunned down in San Francisco's Excelsior District on Friday evening has been identified as 31-year-old Jose Vergara-Lopez, according to the city's medical examiner's office.

Police said over the weekend they arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the killing, which happened around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of Vienna Street and Persia Avenue.

At the scene, officers discovered Vergara-Lopez, a San Francisco resident, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died there, police said.

The teenage suspect, whose identity isn't being released because he's a minor, has been booked on suspicion of murder, according to police.