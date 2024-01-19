Victim in critical condition after shooting on Pittsburg BART station platform

One person is in critical condition following a shooting at the Pittsburg BART station platform on Friday.

The transportation agency said the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. at the Pittsburg Center Station on Railroad Avenue.

BART officials did not indicate what led up to the shooting. KTVU reached out to BART police to see if a suspect was in custody, but police did not have any further information.

The station was temporarily closed as a result of the shooting. At around 8:45 p.m., BART Alert posted to X to say normal train service resumed at the Pittsburg Center after trains were previously not stopping at the station.

Police investigating a shooting at the Pittsburg Center BART station platform. January 19, 2024.

Travelers on the yellow line were advised to expect a 20-minute delay in the Antioch direction.

BART officials had earlier alerted riders, who normally use Pittsburg Center, that they could opt to take Tri Delta Transit buses to get to Antioch or Pittsburg/Bay Point and that the service was free during this emergency.

No further details were immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.