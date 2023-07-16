Expand / Collapse search

Victim shot during attempted robbery near Emeryville bank

Emeryville
EMERYVILLE, Calif. - A victim was shot during a failed armed robbery attempt near an Emeryville bank Sunday, police said. 

Around 12:40 p.m., four suspects, all men, tried to rob two suspects in Bank of America's parking lot at 4120 San Pablo Ave. officials said. During the robbery, one suspect shot a victim in the leg before fleeing in a red Hyundai Sedan.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

Officials said the suspect car has a damaged front end. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department at (510) 596-3700 and reference case number 2307-1144.