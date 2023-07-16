Victim shot during attempted robbery near Emeryville bank

A victim was shot during a failed armed robbery attempt near an Emeryville bank Sunday, police said.

Around 12:40 p.m., four suspects, all men, tried to rob two suspects in Bank of America's parking lot at 4120 San Pablo Ave. officials said. During the robbery, one suspect shot a victim in the leg before fleeing in a red Hyundai Sedan.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect car bank robbery

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Officials said the suspect car has a damaged front end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department at (510) 596-3700 and reference case number 2307-1144.