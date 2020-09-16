Victims of deadly California wildfire found in cars, roadway

article

A 72-year-old man found dead in a vehicle and two other people discovered on a roadway were among the latest victims of the deadliest wildfire in California this year.

The Butte County sheriff's office said DNA testing was used to positively identify 10 of 15 people killed last week in the North Complex fire burning northeast of San Francisco.

The victims included three people whose bodies were found in or near a burned vehicle. Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 17,000 firefighters are battling some 25 major fires that were sparked in the past month.

As of Wednesday morning the North Complex fire was at 273,335 acres and 36% contained.

The death toll stands at 25 with more than 38,000 people under evacuation statewide.

