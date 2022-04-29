Video: Armed carjacking suspect drove 100 mph before arrest in San Leandro

Officers arrested an armed carjacking suspect who drove more than 100 miles per hour on San Leandro streets, Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

In a video captured by a Sheriff's Office airplane, the suspect carjacked a Porsche 911 Turbo and drove more than 100 miles per hour on surface streets. He fled and ran away after the car crashed.

He was later arrested, and the gun was recovered, officials said.

No one was injured, but the Porsche was "not so lucky", Sheriff's Office wrote.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.