Video: Frantic rescue attempt from burning car in Vallejo

New video shows a hectic scene late Wednesday night of people trying to rescue a person from a burning car in Vallejo.

KTVU arrived at Sonoma Boulevard to witness a car engulfed in flames and people shouting: "There's a guy inside? Yes! Can y'all get him out? Is he stuck?"

Firefighters, police, and bystanders worked hard to get the person out as intense flames licked at the car.

On Thursday, a Vallejo police spokeswoman said that the driver was taken to the hospital and, unfortunately, died.

Advertisement

No other details were provided.