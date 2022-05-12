Video: Frantic rescue attempt from burning car in Vallejo

Expand / Collapse search

By Max Cabrera
Published 
Updated 7:44AM
Vallejo
KTVU FOX 2

VALLEJO, Calif. - New video shows a hectic scene late Wednesday night of people trying to rescue a person from a burning car in Vallejo.

KTVU arrived at Sonoma Boulevard to witness a car engulfed in flames and people shouting: "There's a guy inside? Yes! Can y'all get him out? Is he stuck?"

Firefighters, police, and bystanders worked hard to get the person out as intense flames licked at the car. 

On Thursday, a Vallejo police spokeswoman said that the driver was taken to the hospital and, unfortunately, died.

No other details were provided. 