VIDEO: Houston Texans fans fight each other following Week 2 loss to Indianapolis Colts
HOUSTON - A fight between Houston Texans fans following Sunday's loss against the Indianapolis Colts was captured on camera by Will @Steinand9.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!
A video posted to Twitter by @SkolBros shows a group of Texans fans fighting on the concourse following the 31-20 loss.
RELATED: Texans fall 31-20 to Colts; Stroud, Dell score first career touchdowns
The Texans are now 0-2 to start the 2023 season after finishing last season tied for the worst record in the NFL and the fans are letting their frustrations boil over.