Video: Off-duty officer saves child from shark swimming 'dangerously close' in Florida

An off-duty police officer saved a young boy from a potential shark attack on a beach in Florida on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Cocoa Beach Police Department.

Officer Adrian Kosicki was walking along Cocoa Beach with his wife when he noticed a shark approaching a small boy, who was on a boogie board.

The officer ran into the water and pulled the boy from the surf as the shark was only a few feet away.

“Adrian made the decision to quickly enter the water and pull the boy from the surf as the shark began to get dangerously close,” the department wrote in the Facebook post.

