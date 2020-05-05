Video released in deadly shooting by Napa deputy

A robbery suspect, armed with a shotgun, was shot and killed from behind by Napa County sheriff's Deputy Gregg Lee, according to dash-cam footage released Tuesday.

"When I saw this video for the first time, without factual context, I was shocked at what I saw," Napa County Sheriff John Robertson acknowledged at a news conference.

But the sheriff said his preliminary review of the circumstances shows the deputy was justifiably in fear for his life.

"I reached the conclusion that had I been in the same situation with the same timeline, I would have taken the exact same action as Deputy Lee," Robertson said.

It all began on April 24 when authorities say the suspect, 24-year-old Brandan Nylander, stole ammunition from the Walmart store on Lincoln Avenue.

"He went to Walmart, where he took a hammer out, broke a glass ammunition display case, assaulted the clerk there, removed a box of shotgun shells, fled the store," the sheriff said.

The suspect then took off in a Mazda with personalized license plate "GOT BEAT."

Dash-cam video shows Deputy Lee catching up with the suspect on Highway 29.

But Nylander took off and refused to stop.

A few minutes later, investigators say Nylander turned onto a Napap County Airport access road and stopped his car after hitting a locked gate.

"Mr. Nylander fully exits vehicle and brings the shotgun up and points it at deputy and the other responding deputy," Robertson said.

Deputy Lee fired two shots. Both missed. On the video one can see the gases expelled from the deputy's shots.

Nylander then walked away from the deputies with his hands raised, while still carrying the shotgun.

"Deputy Lee decides to shoot two more shots," the sheriff said.

Those shots hit Nylander in the buttocks and the back of his neck. He died at the scene.

"When Deputy Lee stopped his vehicle, saw the shotgun, he was definitely in fear for his life," the sheriff said.

Robertson said there was evidence to suggest the suspect was suicidal.

"This is a tragedy for everyone involved," the sheriff said. "It's a tragedy for Mr. Nylander and his family, and it's also a tragedy for Deputy Lee and his family."

Deputy Lee, who has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, is on routine leave pending an ongoing investigation. The Napa County DA will determine whether the shooting was legally justified.