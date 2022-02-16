Video released in fatal SoCal Del-Taco drive-thru police shooting, shows suspect ramming truck

article

Officials in Southern California released chaotic video footage from a fatal New Year's Eve police shooting that started with a suspect at a Del Taco drive through.

Our sister station reports the incident happened at a Beaumont location of the fast-food chain just off Interstate 10.

Authorities with Riverside County Sheriff's Office said Dennis McHugh, 44, had outstanding felony warrants on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and kidnappings.

With cooperation from California Highway Patrol and local police, the sheriff's office attempted to arrest McHugh.

Despite being surrounded by law enforcement, the video from a police-worn body camera as well as the sheriff's department helicopter show McHugh accelerating into patrol and civilian vehicles in his pickup truck. Officials said McHugh ignored their verbal commands to turn off and exit his vehicle.

An officer ended up falling down a steep embankment as a result of the chaos. One of the vehicles that was rammed ended up getting flipped upside down. A Riverside Sheriff's official said an officer ended up getting pinned underneath the flipped vehicle.

That's when officers opened fire, officials said. McHugh was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting will be reviewed by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.