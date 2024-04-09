Highway 1 repairs underway in Big Sur

Repairs are now underway on Highway 1 in Monterey County. The roadway was largely closed after a strong storm hit last month.

SkyFOX flew over the area to give a bird's eye view of the repairs near Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur. The repairs were needed after a slide happened during heavy rain. Photos from SkyFOX show just how much roadway slid away during the storm.

Caltrans announced that there would be a schedule change for the convoys heading in and out of the area. It's due to start on Wednesday.

For now, convoys will be ushered through the area at 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Those convoys are meant for local residents and essential workers. County officials asked other travelers to avoid the area altogether if possible.