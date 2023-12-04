Video: see San Francisco landmarks with a bird's-eye-view

We may be a little biased on this one, but San Francisco is one of the most scenic cities in the country.

The combination of the hills, the ocean and bay and a multitude of world-renowned landmarks make it visually unique.

Most people, however, only get a glimpse of these sights from what they can see on the ground or perhaps for a fleeting moment from their airplane window.

But KTVU's SkyFOX recently toured above the city on a clear day to get breathtaking shots of the Golden Gate Bridge, Twin Peak, Coit Tower, the Palace of Fine Arts, Fisherman's Wharf and many of the city's other destinations.

You can see that footage in the video above.